Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro plans to build two million homes over the next six years. The promise was made by the Venezuelan president when he delivered home number 4.9 million, located in the El Ingenio neighborhood, in Guatire, in the state of Miranda. These 4.9 million homes have been built throughout the 13 years of the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV) that President Maduro celebrated this Tuesday, April 30.

“Within a week, we will be delivering the 5 millionth home,” said President Maduro, seated inside the apartment that he handed over to Marisabel Quiñónez, her partner Kleiver Eduardo Fernández, and his son Said Antonio Rosales.

From that home, Maduro drank black coffee and recalled that Julio Borges proposed a law to privatize the Great Venezuela Housing Mission that the opposition leader derogatorily called Misión Maqueta, meaning “scale-model mission” in Spanish.

“When the opposition won the National Assembly and took office, they proposed to repeal the law of the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV) and privatize all the apartments and houses that we had [built and] delivered,” recalled President Maduro. “They believed that the revolution was over, and the people who do not believe in cowards took to the streets to defend the GMVV, but I assured them that no one is going to kill the GMM.”

The president said that before entering the neighborhood, a woman gave him a letter asking for a home. “Here, Viesmely Gutiérrez gave me a letter… Your aspiration will be fulfilled soon,” added the head of state, who said goodbye to the family and walked to a common area. There, he unveiled a plaque showing a milestone for the 4.9 million homes built, and gave the keys and the deed to the couple benefiting from the home.

From that point, Maduro took a brief tour of the neighborhood and then sat down in the central set of the event where many beneficiaries of the governmental housing program were waiting for him.

Maduro warned that the candidates proposed by the opposition sector, for the upcoming presidential elections, present themselves as innocent and ignore the realities of the hybrid was on Venezuela. “I fully trust the people of Venezuela,” said Maduro, who added that “these people are aware and know that you (the opposition) asked for the sanctions.”

The president recalled that it was his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, who insisted on starting the mass construction of homes in 2012. “From that year to 2019, three million homes were built. And then between 2019 and 2025, 2 million more homes were projected, the construction of which we will deliver next week,” President Maduro added.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

