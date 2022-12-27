In 2022, the Vuelta a la Patria program repatriated 2,060 Venezuelans with the help of Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa).

This achievement was announced by Minister for Transportation and President of Conviasa Ramón Velásquez Araguayán via social media, where he shared a video summarizing the airline’s accomplishments of 2022.

#24Dic Este año 2022 ha sido de grandes victorias para Conviasa nuestra aerolínea bandera logró superar los obstáculos y posicionar sus servicios en el mercado internacional. Otro triunfo es la repatriación de 2060 connacionales siguiendo instrucción del presidente @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/Nyvkw3MXwH — Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán (@rvaraguayan) December 24, 2022

“This year of 2022 has been one of great victories for Conviasa,” he wrote on social media. “Our flag carrier managed to overcome obstacles and position its services in the international market. Another triumph is the repatriation of 2,060 compatriots, following the instructions of president Nicolás Maduro.”

He mentioned that this year also saw an important victory in the Argentinian Judiciary. On June 6, Argentinian authorities seized a Boeing 747-300 plane belonging to transport company Aerocargo del Sur (EMTRASUR), also kidnapping the crew.

With massive support from the Venezuelan people and President Nicolás Maduro, the 19 illegally detained crew members were released and returned to Venezuela on September 16. However, this legal battle continues, as the plane has still not been returned to Venezuela.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.