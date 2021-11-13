Vuelta a la Patria Program Returns 250 Venezuelan Migrants from Peru

A total of 250 additional Venezuelans returned to their homeland from Peru through the Vuelta a la Patria program, in an Airbus 340-200 flight of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (CONVIASA), under strict COVID-19 biosecurity measures.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry through its Twitter account and through a press release.

#EnFotos 📸 || El reencuentro familiar y la emoción de volver a casa de 250 connacionales, retornados hoy desde Perú, en una nueva jornada del Plan Vuelta a la Patria iBienvenidas y bienvenidos! 🇵🇪🛬🇻🇪 #12Nov pic.twitter.com/HY5mdHktuo — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) November 12, 2021

The Venezuelans were received by specialized teams at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, where the usual health controls were applied, and those repatriated without an immunization schedule were vaccinated against COVID-19.

With this new group, there are now 6,840 Venezuelan nationals who have been repatriated from Peru, bringing the number of Venezuelans who have benefitted from the Vuelta a la Patria program to 27,197, stated a press release issued by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The consul of Venezuela in Lima, Vivian Alvarado, indicated that this is the10th humanitarian flight from Peru in 2021, and the 51st since the Venezuelan government began the program in 2018, to respond to Venezuelans in vulnerable situations abroad who wish to return to their country.

Among the returnees, Alvarado reported that there are three orphaned children, who arrived in the country along with the ashes of their mother, a victim of femicide in Peru. In addition, the ashes of four more Venezuelans arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, to be delivered to their families.

This Wednesday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, reported that about 60,000 Venezuelans living in Peru have expressed their desire to return to Venezuela. For this reason, the president tasked the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, with increasing flights and routes, particularly for the months of November and December, of this social program that offers free air tickets to Venezuelan migrants returning to their homeland.

Featured image: Family reunification is one of the goals of the Vuelta a la Patria program. Photo by MPPRE.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

