Bolivia’s leftist former President Evo Morales says the US had begun to lose its hegemony in the region

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, accused the United States of orchestrating coups in Latin America, including in Brazil, Peru, and Argentina.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Morales considered that Washington had begun to lose its hegemony in the region, pointing out that American policies are failing and that when an empire deteriorates, it resorts to violence; when it loses its hegemony, it resorts to weapons and bullets.

The leftist former President accused the US administration of being behind what he called the judicial coup against Argentine Vice President Christina Kirchner last month, the ousting of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, and the recent attempted Donald Trump-style coup in Brazil against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

It is noteworthy that Evo Morales stepped down from his post in November 2019 under pressure from the military, after protests against the results of the presidential elections. Morales later announced that he was forced to resign after a coup backed by the United States.

In a related context, the Peruvian government said it was denying admission into the country to Morales, accusing him of trying to interfere in the affairs of Peru, which is witnessing protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the December 7 ousting and arrest of then-President Pedro Castillo.

Shortly after the ban was announced, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola blamed Morales for stoking unrest.

“We are closely watching not only the attitude of Mr. Morales but also that of those who work with him in southern Peru,” Otarola told reporters. “They have been very active in promoting a situation of crisis.”

On Twitter, Morales responded to the decision to deny him entry to Peru, saying, “Now they attack us to distract and dodge responsibility for grave violations of the human rights of our Peruvian brothers.”

He also stressed that political conflicts cannot be resolved with “expulsions, prohibitions, or repression.”

Morales, who was his country’s first indigenous president, has expressed support for the ongoing protests, especially in the ethnic Aymara Puno region which borders Bolivia.

(AlMayadeen)

