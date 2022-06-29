June 28, 2022
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gives the victory signal as he speaks in a joint news briefing with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo AP/Vahid Salemi.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gives the victory signal as he speaks in a joint news briefing with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photo AP/Vahid Salemi.