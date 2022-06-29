With the global energy crisis in full swing, Japan has warned for the first time that it could face energy shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Japanese government alerted the residents of Tokyo on Sunday that the flow of electricity could be unstable the following Monday as a result of the high temperatures.

The minister of economy, commerce and industry also called on Tokyo residents to limit their electricity use, especially between 15:00 and 18:00 local time on Monday.

These warnings were issued after it became known that the reserve energy supply capacity of the city would be below 5%, which is alarming given that the minimum level for a stable supply is 3%.

Currently, Japan is facing a crisis due to a shortage of fossil fuels, including liquid natural gas, which has been linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions against Russia. This situation has been made more acute by the closing of several nuclear power plants in the wake of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear accident, the same year.

From the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies have put several bans on Russian gas and oil imports. As Russia is the biggest exporter of crude and petroleum products in the world, the sanctions have caused supply problems for many countries.

