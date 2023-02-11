According to internationally renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan played a leading role in the September 26, 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

In the same vein, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, in an interview with Sputnik, commented that he supported Hersh’s findings. “Sullivan could certainly have been instrumental in pushing for and carrying out this deceitful campaign that likely has inflicted monumental damage on citizens worldwide while also sapping America’s remaining national prestige,” Ortel said.

In December 2021, Jake Sullivan, acting with Biden’s blessing, convened members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CIA, and the State and Treasury Departments to come up with a plan on how to destroy Nord Stream 1 and 2 designed to send Russian natural gas to Europe, according to Seymour Hersh’s recent bombshell.

The group’s merit was to maintain secrecy and act behind the backs of US Congress and other members of the government, who, nevertheless, praised the work once it was done.

Who is Jake Sullivan, the war hawk known for his “once-in-a-generation intellect?” Here are some highlights from his profile.

Jake Sullivan, 46, is considered “Clinton’s golden boy.” He became an advisor to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2008 and then to Barack Obama, who promoted him to National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Sullivan is known for being a low-key but prominent member of the Clinton-Obama team. He was a close confidant of Hillary on the plan for the destabilization of Libya and promoted Washington’s plot to overthrow and assassinate Libyan President Muammar Al-Gaddafi.

Sullivan espoused the concept of “smart power,” which encompasses the use of military threat and force and “sanctions,” and the levers of soft power favored by foreign policy hawks, which include instruments of coercion such as the so-called USAID-branded “humanitarian aid” and negotiations.

Hillary Clinton projects him as the “potential future president” and praises him for his “once-in-a-generation intellect.”

Sullivan had no scruples about using Clinton’s unsecured email server for secret and classified government correspondence, a fact that subsequently brought about a mega political and electoral scandal in recent years.

He covered up the Clintons’ tax frauds during the 2016 campaign. He also promoted the “Russian electoral interference” bait-and-switch in the run-up to the election that his boss lost to Donald Trump.

He promoted the narrative of collusion between Trump and Russia—the fraudulent “Russiagate”—and kept the myth alive even after the indictments against Trump were proven null and void.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

