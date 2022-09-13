Wow, just wow!

Britain is about to enter a sustained period of recession set to include blackouts and energy rationing.

This is not Lebanon under attack from an US-inspired devaluation of their currency as leverage for undermining the democratically elected government of the country, which includes Hezbollah.

This is not Gaza, bombed back into the stone age by the most powerful military machine in the Middle East, the Israeli apartheid regime, which illegally occupies and sanctions Gaza in contravention of international law.

This is not Libya destroyed by Britain and NATO, turning one of Africa’s most equitable and stable societies into a modern-day hell on earth.

This is not Mali still being occupied by French forces against the express wishes of the people’s government.

This is Britain, the United Kingdom

The mother of all Parliaments.

A bastion of democracy?

A former empire that enslaved millions of colonized peoples and controlled hundreds of millions, stealing tea from China, diamonds from South Africa, cotton from America, and all the valuable natural resources of every country it enslaved.

The Empire that gave genocide a modern face.

Four million perished needlessly in the Bengal famine, more than one million in the Irish famine, and Britain murdered tens of millions in Africa, Australia, America and Canada.

They told us in 2008 that the banks were too big to fail.

No one told us Britain in 2022 would fail.

Can you believe it? Britain is a failed state. One of the G7 countries with the fifth largest economy in the world.

With Billionaires and tax dodgers aplenty.

Yet Britain has inflation projected to reach 22%.

Interest rates are rising.

A compliant workforce that has seen wages stagnate for over a decade, but workers are now becoming restless and demanding pay rises to meet their ever-increasing household bills, with strikes now taking place and many more planned.

The gap between wages and productivity is where profit is made.

When production rises and wages remain dormant, profits increase.

For a decade, businesses have accrued wealth while the workers scrimp and save.

Inflation in Britain will devastate people’s disposable income.

Huge hikes in energy costs will decimate their savings.

Ordinary working men and women will become even more indebted to the banks and the scurrilous money lenders who feed off those in desperate need.

With a crisis in employment to follow a deep recession, as inflation, interest rate hikes, and energy costs destroy the economy, people’s livelihoods, families, and communities, Britain, like most of Europe, should now be ripe for a social revolution.

Yet unlike Latin America and the Caribbean which has a real left-right political dichotomy, Britain has a false left-right political facade just like North America and most of western Europe, Canada and Australia.

We have ‘no party of the people’.

No representative of the working class and the underprivileged.

No voice for the voiceless, no leader of the poor.

We have micro-managed, career politicians operating a duopoly of centrist and neo-Liberal reform which is replicated all over Europe and the White Anglo-Saxon countries of Britain’s former commonwealth, who ironically do not share the ‘commonwealth’.

We have corporate-funded and financed lobbyists of vested interest groups, controlling the political narrative.

Those in power are not held to account by those in opposition.

When one party fills its boots, pockets, and bank balances at the public’s expense, people revile their corruption and elect the opposition at the next election, who then go on to do exactly the same thing.

Remember it was New Labour and Tony Blair who brought us war in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In Britain, as the lights go out this winter and the houses grow cold as we re-enter the dark ages, we should remember that serfdom and feudalism have never left the United Kingdom. Its name has changed but the practices are the same.

We are now enslaved to the banks, the bosses, and the bipartisan political duopoly that exists to continue the wealth transference from the poorest in society to the richest in society.

Do people really think by changing the party in power they are affecting real change?

Think again.

There is no third way.

There are only the political prophets and opportunists who claim they will reform the system if elected, ultimately they become part of the system, they then defend that system and become the very thing they claim they entered politics to change.

Will we go meekly into that dreaded night?

Look at Jeremy Corbyn, arguably the best prime minister Britain never had.

He’s finished and appears quite happy to go meekly into that dreaded dark place of anonymity, destroyed by the Zionist lobby and his own party because of his support for Palestine and socialist vision.

A French parliamentarian, Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, shortly after the French revolution said, ‘The Great only appear great because we are on our knees, so let us rise’.

If only Britain, If only!

We have a very small neo-Liberal spectrum through which British parties and politicians are allowed to navigate.

There is a very quintessential patriotic British song ‘Rule Britannia’, celebrating Britain’s imperial past.

These lyrics are included in the song:

Britannia rules the waves, Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.

Shackled by neo-liberalism, indebted to the banks, handcuffed by the political elite, Britons are indeed slaves.

If only they could see and demand more.

James Connolly leader of the Irish Citizens Army led the fight for Irish Freedom in Dublin in 1916 against Britain’s Imperialist forces in Ireland a socialist revolutionary once said ‘Our demands most modest are, we only want the earth’.

We need revolutionary change to bring about a more equitable multipolar world.

That begins with the defeat of the present failed mismanagement of government that places profit before people.

We need a people-first political system that ends free market capitalism, graft and corruption.

We won’t get that through voting for the duopoly of two corporate political parties so perhaps we must find another way.

Will Britain lead the way?

Unfortunately, I don’t believe it will.

Will the last person leaving Britain please turn the lights off?

That is of course if the country is not already in a blackout.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.