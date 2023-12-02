By Fra Hughes – Nov 29, 2023

Call it what you will, a truce, a humanitarian ceasefire, a pause, in reality it is a defeat for the Zionist apartheid regime.

After nearly 50 days of laying waste to the civilian infrastructure and civilian lives in Gaza, through a campaign of indiscriminate carpet bombing of civilian residential areas, worthy of ‘Bomber Harris’ himself and his firebombing of Dresden during the second world war, not one captive had been released.

Netanyahu publicly pledged no end to the war on Gaza, until all the captives had been released and Hamas had been destroyed.

Undoubtedly internal political pressure on Netanyahu, from the release of the prisoners campaign, in Israel where family members and supporters marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem demanding an exchange of captives in order to free their loved ones in Gaza had an influence.

Six days on where it will all go.

You can be sure of one thing: the Zionist zealots at the heart of the settler dominated war cabinet want to ethnically cleanse Gaza as well as the occupied west bank.

They want to seize the opportunity given to them not by Hamas but by Biden to continue the expansion of their apartheid state further onto Palestinian land.

They have destroyed and devastated much of northern Gaza, there is nothing left for the residents to return to.

The Zionists are now claiming that Hamas headquarters are situated in Southern Gaza thus preparing the path internationally for phase two, the decimation of Southern Gaza through the destruction of every hospital school and refugee camp as well as the lives of tens of thousands of more defenseless men, women, children and babies.

This war is not a attack on Hamas, a legitimate national liberation organization, it is a war of depopulation, of attrition and of slow genocide.

If the Zionist war criminal regime is not stopped, they will corral the Palestinians, then through the weaponization of famine, sanitation, water and medicine; they will enforce a modern death march on the Gazans, much like the ‘Trail of Tears’, when Native American Indians were forcibly displaced by the American army causing countless needless deaths in an official policy of genocide.

100,000 Asians from India are being recruited to work in Israel.

This will allow 100,000 Israelis to remain in Gaza.

A garrison to complete the mission ‘Empty Gaza’.

With American backing they will pursue this aim over the next 12 months.

They will leave nothing in Gaza.

No food, no water, no electricity, no sanitation, no fuel, no medicine, no schools, no hospitals, no doctors.

Just death, disease and destruction

Leave or die.

That will be the choice.

Then the Zionists will say they left voluntarily.

That’s the master plan, the final solution for Gaza, Zionist style

Who will stop them?

That remains to be seen, but be assured it wont be our democratic humanitarian led governments who are assisting in the genocide.

British bases in Cyprus are being used to resupply the Israeli death machine.

Biden has allowed the Zionist apartheid regime unparalleled access to American munition stores and I believe Shannon airport is still being used to support the American war effort in West Asia.

Ah democracy. Well not in my name you can keep it. Democratic dictatorship is what if has become a duopoly of parties and a duopoly of graft and greed.

FH/OT

