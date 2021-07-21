21N: CNE Initiates Candidate Nomination Process

On Tuesday, July 20, the head rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Tania D’Amelio, through a post on her Twitter account, invited all political parties as well as indigenous organizations to register their authorized bodies that will nominate their respective candidates for the November 21 elections. The registration period will continue from July 20 to July 31.

”All political organizations and indigenous organizations are requested to present to the CNE their authorized representatives to nominate candidates for November 21,” D’Amelio wrote in her post, and attached the notification issued by the CNE in this regard.

Se le recuerda a todas las Organizaciones con Fines Politicos y Organizaciones Indigenas presentar ante el #CNE su autorizado para postular candidatas y candidatos #21Nov#EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales pic.twitter.com/aIHLOcRhy6 — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) July 20, 2021

The official letter issued by the electoral body highlights that the authorization presented by the organizations must include the identification of the organizations and the nature of their association. The submissions should also include identification information of those who have been authorized to apply as nominators: names, surnames, identity card, telephone number, email, and any other information that they consider pertinent to provide.

The representative nomination documentation should be submitted to the CNE Correspondence Directorate, located at the CNE’s central headquarters, or at its regional offices, from 8:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon.

Electoral registry

As part of his preliminary report, Alexis Corredor, president of the Civil and Electoral Registry Commission, informed that the recently held Electoral Registry Period for New Registration and Data Update, that took place between June 1 and July 15, ended with a total of 1,390,025 services. Of the total registered services, 431,122 were for new voter registrations, while 824,656 were related to voting center changes. In addition, 134,247 citizens updated their personal data. Featured image: CNE to initiate candidate application processes ahead of 21N mega-elections. File photo (RedRadioVE) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC/JRE