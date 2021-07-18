21N: PSUV Campaign for Primaries Has Begun on July 15

On Thursday, July 15, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, made an open invitation, via Twitter, to everyone with revolutionary inclinations, and to all the members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), to participate in the electoral campaign with high expectations and in a joyful and creative manner.

This invitation was made in regard to the start of the campaign in the primaries for the election of PSUV candidates who will run in the upcoming November 21 mega-elections, in which governors, mayors, and councilors throughout Venezuela will be elected.

Hoy #15Jul inicia la campaña electoral de los precandidatos y precandidatas del @PartidoPSUV, en igualdad de condiciones. Invito a hacer una campaña de altura, alegre, creativa, fraterna y sin olvidar las medidas de bioseguridad. Construyamos un proceso ejemplar, rumbo al #8Ago. pic.twitter.com/wkrFNFXDh4 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 15, 2021

The open primary election cycle of PSUV will run from July 15 to August 5. The primaries are scheduled for August 8.

Featured image: PSUV banners are displayed as the party’s primary campaigns are now underway. Photo: PSUV

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC