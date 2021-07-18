First Maritime Vuelta a la Patria Plan to Repatriate more than 650 Venezuelans from Trinidad and Tobago

On Saturday, July 17, more than 650 nationals will return to Venezuela from Trinidad and Tobago, through the first ever maritime Vuelta a la Patria (Return to Homeland) plan.

After the departure of the ship Paraguaná I from the port of Guanta in Anzoátegui state, destined for Trinidad and Tobago, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela informed, through its Twitter account, that more than 650 Venezuelans will be repatriated by the ship.

This is the first maritime program of Vuelta a la Patria plan, and also the largest voluntary repatriation in history of the country.

”The first maritime #PlanVueltaALaPatria is launched with the departure of the ship Paraguaná I from the Port of Guanta, in the state of Anzoátegui, with destination Trinidad and Tobago, for the return of more than 650 nationals in the largest voluntary repatriation in our history,” informed the Foreign Affairs Ministry tweet.

Paraguaná I, authorized to transport the expat Venezuelans back to the country, is equipped with all the necessary biosecurity measures for COVID-19. Moreover, PCR tests have been carried out on all 48 crew members on board. As part of the personnel of the crew, the ship has doctors, firefighters with first aid knowledge, two ambulances, an anti-drug command, and officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the Community Guards and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB). RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Proposes Lifting 7+7 Reopening Scheme & Moving Forward Responsibly (COVID-19 Statistics Improving) Since 2018, the Venezuelan government has conducted the Vuelta a la Patria Plan, which until now has repatriated more than 25,000 Venezuelans from various countries. This plan came into being as one of President Nicolás Maduro’s initiative, with the aim of facilitating the return of Venezuelans who have suffered from xenophobia in the countries to where they had emigrated, and also those who have not received medical attention for COVID-19.

Featured image: The ship Paraguaná I to sail for Trinidad and Tobago, from where it will repatriate more than 650 Venezuelan nationals. Photo: Twitter / @CancilleriaVE

