By Hebh Jamal – Nov 15, 2023

There’s so much maybe you need a recap.

We know Israel lies. Did you know how much? Here’s a list of just some of the debunked propaganda released by the genocidal state followed by evidence that there IS intent to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Propaganda:

1- Israel’s military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas fighters beheaded up to 40 children during their October 7 attack on the town of Kfar Aza. The incendiary allegations spread quickly and were widely repeated in the media and by President Joe Biden, who falsely claimed during a meeting with Jewish leaders that he personally saw photos of beheaded children, which the White House later walked back, admitting he had not seen any such photos and that the US had not verified the claim. However, Israeli journalists who visited the scene of the alleged beheadings saw no evidence to support the allegation and the Israeli military officials accompanying them made no mention of it. The Israeli army subsequently refused to confirm the claim and more than a week later no evidence has emerged to support it.

2- On October 10 in Lebanon and October 11 in Gaza, the Israeli military used white phosphorus shells in violation of international law. Israel denied the claim, stating it was “unequivocally false.” However, Human Rights Watch verified videos of “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus” launched by the Israeli military over the Gaza City port and along the Israel-Lebanon border, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law. Amnesty International also documented the presence of white phosphorus shells at an Israeli army base in southern Israel near Gaza.

3- Unsubstantiated claims of rape – October 2023. Israeli officials circulated claims that Hamas fighters raped women during their attack on October 7, which were widely repeated in the US media and by US politicians, including President Biden during an address on national television. However, on October 10 an Israeli military spokesperson told a journalist from the Forward, Arno Rosenfeld, that Israel “does not yet have any evidence of rape having occurred during Saturday’s attack or its aftermath” and more than a week later Israel has yet to provide any proof. Journalist Rosenfeld also traced how the story spread based largely on claims made by people who didn’t actually say they witnessed the alleged rapes.

4- Lying about deadly airstrike on civilian convoy seeking safety in Gaza – October 2023: On October 13, a civilian convoy fleeing Gaza City as ordered by the Israeli military on a road identified as a “safe route” by Israel, was hit by an Israeli airstrike, killing 70 people and wounding at least 200. The Israeli military denied attacking the convoy. However, Amnesty International verified videos of the attack and concluded it was the result of an airstrike.

5- In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition on 28 October, Eli Beer, founder of an Israeli EMS organization, claimed that Hamas had burned a baby alive in an oven. The claim was repeated by journalist Dovid Efune, John Podhoretz and others, in tweets seen over 10 million times. Israeli journalists found no evidence for the claim, and a representative of ZAKA, a first responder organization, said the claim was “false”. French newspaper Libération said the claim was “entirely fictitious”

6- A video showing a Palestinian child killed during an October 11 Israeli airstrike on Zeitoun has been falsely claimed to be staged using a doll. The claim has been promoted by official Israeli government social media accounts, including the X accounts of Israel’s embassies in France and Austria, as well as pro-Israel and anti-Hamas accounts

7- In November 2023, Israeli diplomat Ofir Gendelman circulated a clip from a Lebanese short film, claiming that it was proof that Palestinians were faking videos, and calling it an example of “Pallywood“.The disinformation was quickly called out on social media. According to the Daily Beast, “Gendelman is a repeat offender when it comes to peddling misinformation about Palestinians”. The previous week, Gendelman peddled IDF training videos as war footage, and in 2021, he was found by international media to have misrepresented 2018 footage from Syria as current footage from Gaza

8- Israel’s official Twitter page posting evident of a “Hamas base” underneath Rantisi hospital. It was a elavator shaft.

9- Israel posting evidence of a Hamas base underneath Al Rantisi hospital. IDF spokesperson claimed a list was a shift schedule of Hamas fighters who guarded hostages. This was debunked. The list has zero names as it was a calendar with the days of the week in Arabic.

10- Israeli channels and propagandists posted a video of a fake doctor speaking to locals in English about how Hamas is stealing medical equipment in Gaza. Staff from Al Shifa hospital have confirmed this woman was never seen before and was later identified as Hannah Abutbul, an Israeli influencer.

11- In a now-deleted video, the embassy of Israel to the US posted a clip of a Palestinian woman with incorrect English subtitles that suggested she was condemning Hamas.However, the woman was actually lamenting how she was only able to identify her slain son due to the belt he was wearing. She said the word “five” which was mistranslated by the embassy as “hamas”

12- Israel justifies bombing hospitals by claiming that a gun was seen on video in an Aljazeera broadcast. A simple zoom in shows it is a tonfa baton used by security guards and law enforcement during riots and civil disorder. “Footage of Hamas terrorists inside the Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” Israel tweeted. “Hamas endangers the sick, Hamas endangers the elderly, Hamas endangers children, Hamas endangers innocent civilians, Remember that,” the account continued.

13- A video posted by the consul general of israel to mumbai, of a video “staging” a war scene, which was debunked as a Lebanese artistic tribute dedicated to Gaza.

14- Israeli ambassador to UN just posted an accusation claiming people of Gaza were watching videos of Oct 7 attacks on Israel. They were actually watching the Al Jazeera video of Hamas destroying Israeli army tanks.

15- Israel posted then deleted the tweet where it shows Palestinian influencer, Salah Jawfari “as a crisis actor” and showed an individual who “looks” like him on a hospital bed. The individual in the video was not Jawfari, it was Mohamed Zandeq who was assaulted in an israeli military raid in Nur Shams Camp in July 2023 in the West Bank.

16- Israel government spokesperson, Eylon Levy posts photos of what he claims to be “the teeth of Israeli children massacred on Oct 7” However, many dentists have confirmed that the photos were in fact “bridge and porcelain crowns” or “fake adult teeth.”

17- An audio recording released by Israel in a bid to deflect responsibility for the massacre at Gaza‘s Baptist Hospital has been met with incredulity by experts. Israel has sought to disprove its army struck al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. The Israeli recording – allegedly of a phone call between two Hamas operatives in which PIJ’s potential responsibility is discussed – has been met with disbelief.

“The dialect sounds dead foreign to Gaza itself,” said Muhammad Shehada, communications chief at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

a. While the world was busy trying to prove or disprove what happened to Al Ahli Israel has conducted massacre after massacre not only in other hospitals but in UN schools, refugee camps flattening entire neighbourhoods, bakeries and ambulances that received special permission from the Red Cross to leave Gaza for treatment.

Evidence of genocidal intent:

1- “It’s an entire nation that is out there that’s responsible. It’s not true, this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true. “They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat.” – Israeli President Isaac Herzog

2- “Israel is fighting human animals” – Cabinet Minister Yoav Gallant . Gallant then ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip: no electricity, no water, no food, no fuel

3- “No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home” Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz

4- “The north of the Gaza Strip is more beautiful than ever. Blow up and flatten everything. Just a treat for the eyes. We have to talk about the day after. In my mind’s eye, we are giving out lots to all those who fought for Gaza over the years and to those who were evicted from Gush Katif” – Israeli Minister of heritage Amichai Eliyahu

5- Israeli official Revital Gotliv calls for “doomsday weapon” which many interpret to mean nuclear weapon to flatter Gaza without mercy.

6- Retired Israeli general Ghassan Alian addresses Gazans who also addressed them as animals and says “you wanted hell, you will get hell.”

7- Israeli Major General (ret.) Giora Eiland compared Israel’s situation to that of the United States after Pearl Harbor. He argued that if Israel wanted to disarm Hamas, it had “no choice” but to make Gaza a place “that is temporarily or permanently impossible to live in”.

8- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admonished on Oct. 28, as he announced the “second phase” of Israel’s war in Gaza, the ground invasion that is now underway.

a. Amalek refers to the first Book of Samuel to kill everyone: ‘I will punish the Amalekites for what they did to Israel when they waylaid them as they came up from Egypt. Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.’

9- “This war is not only against Hamas. Any scenario other than a complete and unequivocal defeat of the enemy, at any cost, condemns us and our descendants to a bleak future. If we do not convey our message to our foes now, they will continue to hurt us” – Deputy Director General for Public Diplomacy at Israel’s Foreign Ministry Emmanuel Nahshon

10- “We will openly reoccupy and embed ourselves in Gaza because Arabs are incapable of governing themselves” – Netanyahu

11- “If Gaza is all refugees let’s spread them all over the world. If each country takes in 20,000 individuals that would involve 100 countries” – Ram Ben-Barak Anti-Netanyahu “left wing” politician

12- Member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former Israeli Government Minister Galit Distel: “Invest energy in one thing: Erasing all of Gaza from the face of the earth”

a. “Gazan monsters will flee to Egypt or get killed.”

b. Erase the whole of Gaza”

13. Israeli military officer at Israel’s elite intelligence unit 8200, Eliyahu Yossian: “There is no population in Gaza there are 2.5 million terrorists. There is no meaning to give them warning missiles.”

14. “Showing both sides of the war is serving Hamas” – Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid

