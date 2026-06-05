Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands in New Delhi, during an official visit at Hyderabad House on June 4, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands in New Delhi, during an official visit at Hyderabad House on June 4, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.