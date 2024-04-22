By Hussein Assaf – Apr 21, 2024

The emergence of Abu Shujaa surprised both the Israeli occupation and his Palestinian people alike.

Earlier this week, Israeli occupation forces carried out a brutal three-day raid of Tulkarm’s Nur Shams refugee camp seeking to assassinate Resistance leaders and conduct mass arrests as part of the Israeli plan to end rebellious movements in the occupied West Bank.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and dozens detained by Israeli forces throughout the incursion.

Martyrs included the commander of al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarm Brigade, Mohammad Jaber (Abu Shujaa), who was besieged for long hours by occupation soldiers amid heavy confrontations. Abu Shujaa was mourned in a statement by the group on Friday. Shortly after, Palestinian social media groups and users engaged the news and started lamenting the loss of the prominent Resistance leader.

However, a voice note went viral among Resistance supporters, with the speaker claiming to Abu Shujaa, stating that he was still alive and that he managed to escape the Israeli siege while alluding to them he was killed.

Nevertheless, there was no way to confirm that the message was indeed recorded by him. Up until Sunday.

Glory to You who defended your homeland, who carried the homeland on your shoulders, Your camp believed in you, Tulkarem believed in you.

Abu Shujaa, May Allah accept you, forgive you, and grant you the highest place in Jannah pic.twitter.com/mbkxiUysGz — Ninaa🍉 (@childinaa) April 19, 2024

During the funeral processions of the martyrs in the camp today, Abu Shujaa appeared among the crowds, surprising both the occupation and his citizens.

The masses were both angered while carrying the bodies of their martyrs and rejoicing that the Resistance leader was still alive.

Social media users started sharing footage of his appearance, pointing out what a blow it was to the Israeli security and intelligence establishment.

“This marks a major win especially that Israeli media is taking another swing at Israeli deterrence and this time in the West Bank!,” one X user said.

Here he comes, a leader among his people! Abu Shujaa makes his first appearance in Nur Shams. This marks a major win especially that Israeli media is taking another swing at Israeli detterence and this time in the West Bank! The plot to assassinate the leader, fail. https://t.co/cQdUtROXUx pic.twitter.com/MgHz31fdpo — Myriam Ch (@miriam00961) April 21, 2024

In a later video, Abu Shujaa appeared between his brothers in arms from the Tulkarm Brigade.

After he was congratulated for his safe return, Abu Shuja was asked about his message to the occupation.

The Resistance leader responded: “[My] message is that we defied the occupation, and [i] am still alive, and God willing will continue in the path of the martyrs. And no matter how many of us [Resistance fighters] they assassinate, we will move forward until victory.”

He further revealed that the Israeli occupation forces are concealing casualties, including both fatalities and injuries, resulting from the confrontations with the Resistance in the Nur Shams camp, daring the Israeli establishments to “admit to what happened” in several neighborhoods in the camp.

Finally, Abu Shujaa addressed Resistance forces and Palestinians both in the West Bank and Gaza, in addition to his citizens living abroad, that “God willing we will not fail you,” urging them to continue marching down the same path as the martyrs who have ascended before them.

After the occupation failed to assassinate him, the first appearance of the Tulkarm battalion commander, Abu Shujaa, and his companions during the funeral of the martyrs of Nour Shams camp. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tv557tImmQ — 🔻 mari 🔻 (@marisaturno_) April 21, 2024

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.