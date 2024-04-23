Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that the electoral registry grew, with 604,964 new voters and 847,999 change of residence updates. These significant figures demonstrate the Venezuelan people’s interest in participating in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

According to the report from the principal rector of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, this number of new voters is 29% higher than that of the 2021 election, when only 431,122 new voters registered.

Last Wednesday, April 17, the CNE president reported that 604,964 Venezuelans registered as new voters to participate in the upcoming presidential elections. Amoroso also reported that an additional 847,999 people have changed or added the location of their voting centers for the upcoming elections, taking the total nationwide electoral registry database movements to more than 1.45 million people.

The number of voters registered for the December 2023 referendum was nearly 20.7 million. This means that the database movements generated from the special registration and update program launched by the CNE represent over 7% of the December 2023 registry and an increase of 3% in terms of new voters.

By surpassing the barrier of 600,000 registrations, this figure becomes the third-highest average of the last five electoral processes.

These figures were corroborated with the assistance of different international observers, specifically those of the Carter Center and the European Union, organizations that will receive all technical assistance required from Venezuela to observe the electoral system.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

