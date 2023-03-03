The seventh ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America) Continental Coordination Meeting will occur from March 2-4, held in Caracas, Venezuela at the Robinsonian National School to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of Commander Hugo Chávez.
More than 30 delegates and members will be participating, including those from Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Haiti, Guatemala, Bolivia, Trinidad and Tobago, Martinique, and Uruguay.
ALBA Movimientos is a continental union that brings together diverse organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean. It is the political platform that articulates a continental agenda proposed from an ideological perspective based in Latin American socialism and working to resolve the structural and historical inequalities that the countries of the Global South are going through.
During this meeting, participants will assess and diagnose the current situation of the American continent and plan the resumption of the work plan prepared in the Third Continental Assembly of ALBA Movements, focusing on five major dimensions:
- Anti-Imperialist Unity Action
- Solidarity and Internationalism
- Communication
- Training
- Strategic thinking and Research
Also included in the agenda is the “Strategic Thinking Seminar of Commander Hugo Chávez,” to be held on the afternoon of Friday, March 3, in the Teresa Carreño Theater, bringing together more than 200 delegates from all over the world.
