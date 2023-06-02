The governments of Russia and China have applauded Venezuela’s intention to join the BRICS, the Global South economic bloc currently made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Currently, this alliance represents more than 20% of the global gross domestic product and 42% of the world population.

The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Latin America, Alexandr Shchetinin, stated that the possibility of Venezuela joining demonstrates the group’s growing international authority and fortitude.

“The statement by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reflects the growing authority that BRICS is acquiring in the current international situation,” Shchetinin highlighted, “due to its point of view and assessment of current affairs, its model of cooperation, of equals without sanctions or pressure of any kind.”

Likewise, he commented that the BRICS members are discussing the criteria for the expansion of the group. “When the corresponding agreements are adopted, specific candidacies will be analyzed,” Shchetinin explained. “As we understand, President Maduro stressed that his country is also on the list of candidates. We value this highly.”

New members

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, announced, “China welcomes more like-minded partners to become part of the BRICS family soon.” Mao made the statement at a press conference while commenting on reports that Venezuela has expressed its hope of joining the BRICS bloc.

It is worth noting that during the Summit of South American Presidents, which took place recently in Brasília, the Venezuelan head of state expressed his willingness to join the BRICS group. In addition, he called for the nations of South America to fulfill the dream of their liberators.

“We would like to be part of the construction of this new architecture, of the new world that is already being born,” President Maduro announced in statements to the press, after signing agreements with his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“What if Venezuela wanted to be part of the BRICS? Of course it does!” the president added. “In a modest way, we would accompany the five countries that currently make it up, promoting the construction of the new global geopolitical architecture that is being born. Only by standing united will we advance the development of the peoples.”

