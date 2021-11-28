ALBA-TCP Approves Grenada as Full Member of ALBA Bank

This Friday, November 26, the Ministerial Council of the of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) approved the entry of Granada as a full member of the Banco del Alba (ALBA Bank).

Grenada will join Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Dominica, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda within the financial institution, reported ALBA Bank through its Twitter account, @BancodelALBA_.

#EnFotos 📸 | L@s miembr@s del Consejo Ministerial, aprobaron el ingreso de de #Granada 🇬🇩 como miembro pleno del Banco del Alba. Con esta incorporación, junto a 🇻🇪, 🇨🇺, 🇧🇴, 🇩🇲, 🇳🇮, 🇻🇨, 🇦🇬, son ocho (08) los países del ALBA-TCP que conforman la institución financiera.#26Nov pic.twitter.com/Bf9f1Br5Ar — Banco del Alba (@BancodelALBA_) November 27, 2021

The Ministerial Council of Banco del Alba, the highest governing body of the financial entity organized to promote regional economic integration of the region, was held at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

ALBA Bank (or Banco de Alba) is a financial institution dedicated to the promotion of economic and social development, the harmonious partnership of economic integration processes, the reduction of inequality, poverty, and social exclusion, and promoting the unity, development, and vitality of the Latin American and Caribbean region.

It is a public international financial organization with its own legal standing, founded in Caracas on January 26, 2008, by the presidents and heads of government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty, who signed the founding act of the ALBA Bank within the framework of the 6th Summit of ALBA-TCP.

Featured image: ALBA-TCP dossier. Photo: Twitter/@BancodelALBA.

