Bank of ALBA to Send Medical Supplies to Cuba via Humanitarian Airlift

A number of Caribbean countries such as Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are making arrangements to send 3,500 kg of medical supplies to Cuba. The aid will be send through a humanitarian airlift of the Bank of ALBA, which will be executed by the Venezuelan national airline Conviasa.

The Bank of ALBA made the announcement through a post in its Twitter account: “Thanks to the solidarity of Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 3,500 kg of medical supplies will be sent to our brothers and sisters of Cuba, via a humanitarian airlift by Bank of ALBA and Conviasa.”

#EnFotos 📸 | Gracias a la solidaridad de Barbados, San Cristóbal y Nieves, Santa Lucía, y San Vicente y las Granadinas; 3 mil 500 kg de insumos médicos serán enviados al hermano pueblo de Cuba, a través del puente aéreo humanitario del #BancoDelAlba y @LAConviasa pic.twitter.com/BRvcn5A7gx — Banco del Alba (@BancodelALBA_) September 10, 2021

Argentina has also sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba this week, with more than half a million syringes, as well as masks, disposable gowns, gloves and other materials to support the vaccination process in the midst of the pandemic and the US blockade.

Featured image: Medical supplies to be shipped to Cuba from Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, via Bank of ALBA and CONVIASA airlife. Photo: Twitter / @BancodelALBA_

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

