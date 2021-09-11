September 11, 2021

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Central America and the Caribbean Latin America and ALBA-TCP News 

Bank of ALBA to Send Medical Supplies to Cuba via Humanitarian Airlift

orinocotribune , , , , , , , , , , ,

A number of Caribbean countries such as Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are making arrangements to send 3,500 kg of medical supplies to Cuba. The aid will be send through a humanitarian airlift of the Bank of ALBA, which will be executed by the Venezuelan national airline Conviasa.

The Bank of ALBA made the announcement through a post in its Twitter account: “Thanks to the solidarity of Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 3,500 kg of medical supplies will be sent to our brothers and sisters of Cuba, via a humanitarian airlift by Bank of ALBA and Conviasa.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cuba: One of the Few Countries Worldwide That Manufactures Its Own Medical Oxygen

Argentina has also sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba this week, with more than half a million syringes, as well as masks, disposable gowns, gloves and other materials to support the vaccination process in the midst of the pandemic and the US blockade.

 

 

Featured image: Medical supplies to be shipped to Cuba from Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, via Bank of ALBA and CONVIASA airlife. Photo: Twitter / @BancodelALBA_

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Website | + posts