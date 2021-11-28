Venezuelan Army Shot Down 48 Narco-Jets in Last 3 Months Alone

The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that in the last three months the Venezuelan air force has intercepted and shot down 48 planes belonging to Colombian criminal drug-trafficking organizations, known as Tancol in Venezuela.

Lárez Hernández indicated that the downed airplanes sought to transport illicit merchandise, particularly illegal narcotics, through Venezuelan airspace.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombian Police Repudiated for Using Nazi Symbols at Academy Event

#EnVideo📹| Cmdte. Estratégico Operacional G/J @dhernandezlarez aseveró que en estos últimos tres meses se han interceptado y derribado 48 aviones "TANCOL" tratando de transportar mercancía ilícita a través del espacio aéreo venezolano#GeneraciónDeOroEnCali pic.twitter.com/MPoGyGxc3E — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) November 27, 2021

“In the last three months, 48 ​​Tancol [drug-trafficking] planes have been intercepted and shot down trying to transport illegal merchandise through Venezuelan airspace,” said the head of CEOFANB during the celebration of 101 years of Venezuelan military aviation, held Saturday, November 27.

RELATED CONTENT: Russian Cyber Attack Denounced by Colombia was False Flag Operation

At the same event, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López noted that Colombia “has become a threat” to the region and the world due to its production and distribution of drugs, confirmed by numerous US and United Nations reports. Colombian criminal organizations intend to use Venezuelan territory to install a trafficking network for the drugs they produce, Padrino added.

“There is only one truth, and the truth is that the Colombian territory, sponsored by its oligarchy, has become a threat, not only regionally, but for the whole world, in production and distribution of drugs,” Padrino said at the ceremony, broadcast on publicly owned network VTV.

Featured image: Two Venezuelan Su-32 fighter jets flying over the Orinoco river near Ciudad Guayana. Referential photo.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.