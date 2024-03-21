The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, repudiated the statements of the head of the United States Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM), Laura Richardson. Arreza condemned her statements as interventionist and warlike.

Likewise, he pointed out that her statements encourage destabilization in the region and threaten the development of democratic processes in the region by threatening its governments.

“As executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, I reject the cynicism, arrogance, and impudence of this American ‘military chief,'” wrote Arreaza. “Nothing has contributed more to the destabilization and development of democratic processes in the region than the permanent and warlike interference of Washington.”

Como Secretario Ejecutivo del @ALBATCP rechazo el cinismo, la soberbia y el descaro de esta "Jefa Militar" estadounidense. Nada ha contribuido más a la desestabilización de los procesos democráticos en la región, que la injerencia permanente y guerrerista de Washington. No le… https://t.co/3qYut8y3QH — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 20, 2024

“It is not enough for them to confess that they intend to steal the natural resources of our countries, to now qualify and threaten governments of the Bolivarian Alliance,” wrote Arreaza.

Southern Command will fail in its expansionist intentions

Faced with such threats, Arreaza stated, “this chief of the Southern Command, like all her predecessors, will fail in her expansionist intentions to dominate the sovereign peoples of Our Latin America and the Caribbean.”

During a presentation in the Atlantic Council’s Public File space, Richardson referred to Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua as supporting “malignant activity in the region” and said the following: “We would like to get rid of that, obviously, mitigate it, and it is not good for democracy”.

In this sense, the US official questioned the democratic systems in the region by indicating: “We would like all the countries in the region to be prosperous democracies.”

The US has threats and provocations to support democratic processes in Haiti, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Chile, Brazil, Cuba, and Venezuela, among other countries of the region, and the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, in particular, have consistently voiced their criticisms of US-led attacks on peace and democracy.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.