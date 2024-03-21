March 21, 2024
Photo composition showing the cover of the Annual Threat Assessment by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Joe Biden during his last State of the Union address. Photo: Orinoco Tribune/Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg.

Photo composition showing the cover of the Annual Threat Assessment by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Joe Biden during his last State of the Union address. Photo: Orinoco Tribune/Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg.