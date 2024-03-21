March 21, 2024
Elderly woman updating her voter registry during the special initiative launched by Venezuela's Electoral Authority (CNE) for the upcoming July  28 presidential election. Photo: Luis Graterol/Ultimas Noticias.

Elderly woman updating her voter registry during the special initiative launched by Venezuela's Electoral Authority (CNE) for the upcoming July  28 presidential election. Photo: Luis Graterol/Ultimas Noticias.