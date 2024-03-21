Regardless of the 30 °C temperature, hundreds of Caracas residents came to the second day of the special voter’s registration and updating operation launched by the National Electoral Council (CNE). The initiative continues until April 16 amid the preparations for the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

In the capital, there are 22 access points in 14 of the 17 parishes, and more will soon be added, as announced by the National Electoral Council. These points have been added to the permanent registration and update points available in CNE facilities all over Venezuela.

The only requirement for this special registration or update operation is to present the identity card—regardless of whether it has expired—and provide the applicant’s address.

The Últimas Noticias (UN) outlet took a tour of several of the access points deployed in Caracas to measure the level of interest among the Venezuelan population.

Three parishes

When registration begins, there may be some delays. However, in the case of the Catedral parish, in the center of Caracas, the line was moving quickly at the access point, as stated by Esther Guzmán, a Lara state native who changed her residence to the capital.

“It was very fast,” she said. “I handed in the ID card, gave my address, and the official immediately proceeded to grant me the change of voting center… Everything looks very reliable.”

Rául Vásquez, 60 years old, who will participate in his seventh election, said that this process is “quite practical and efficient” and added that this is very positive because “it generates confidence in the voter for their subsequent participation in the process of July 28.”

In the case of the San Juan parish, at the access point of Plaza Italia, there was a greater influx of people in the afternoon. The participation of young voters or people registering for the first time was noticeable, as was the case of Jennifer Olen, who said that “the process here has been a little slow. I had to wait in line for two hours to be served.”

At the Petare vial, one of the access points installed in Caracas, Luis Malavé, a 25-year-old worker, explained that he went there due to a change of residence.

“I moved from Maturín to Caracas for work reasons, and I am ready to express myself, just as the Constitution and the laws say,” he stated.

Testimonials

Maria Hernandez said “I went to Petare to change my residence and everything was done very quickly and efficiently.”

Joerlys Izturis: “I’m voting for the first time, and it was quite calm and quiet in Catedral (downtown Caracas). I thought it was a bit cumbersome but a friend told me that it flowed and that’s why I’m here. I fully trust the electoral body to express my opinion.”

Armando Castillo: “I must honestly say that the system was faster than I expected, it didn’t even take 10 minutes. For the first time, I will go to an election and I fully recommend registering to exercise the right to vote on July 28.”

Felix Pacheco: “I am 80 years old and I attended due to a change of residence. They processed my request quickly, even though a lot of people came to register in Petare. This process, compared to previous years, seems faster, and the staff is more trained.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Juan Leonardo Lanz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

