Monday, August 8, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP) condemned the United States intention to hijack the plane belonging to EMTRASUR, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, held in Argentina since June 6 under false allegations.

Through a statement, ALBA-TCP described as “illegitimate and illegal” the request of the United States Department of Justice to seize the aircraft.

“The illegitimate and illegal seizure order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia is a consequence of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government that threaten the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” reads the document, published by the secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sasha Llorenti, on his Twitter account.

The regional alliance called on the international community to demand the lifting of coercive measures and a halt to this new attack against the Venezuelan people.

“ALBA-TCP supports the legal measures undertaken by the Venezuelan government to secure its assets,” the text adds.

Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Faría thanked ALBA-TCP for its support.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people, we appreciate the forceful condemnation of the member states of ALBA-TCP, faced with the illegal action of the US Department of Justice, in its intention to steal one more asset from the Venezuelan State,” the Venezuelan foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account.

This Monday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, urged Venezuela’s supporters to activate “a great campaign” against the sanctions and the persecution of Venezuela, and to support Venezuela’s efforts to recover assets and goods of the state withheld abroad. In addition, Maduro demanded more decisive actions from the Argentinian government

Similar action was presented by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which demanded that the Argentine government, headed by Alberto Fernández, hand over to Venezuela the plane grounded in June and owned by a Venezuelan company.

