This Monday, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) demanded that the Argentine government of Alberto Fernández return the Venezuelan plane, property of state-owned EMTRASUR, detained in June.

“We have been arguing over the issue of [this] plane, stolen in Argentina by the government of President Fernández, for the purpose of taking our property,” said PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello. “The president of Argentina has stolen the plan, [and] the crew, but the cargo was let go.”

“We demand that they return it because it is the property of Venezuela,” Cabello continued. “We know Fernández is taking orders from Miami, and we know he is the only person responsible for the plane still being there. The crew’s lives were put in danger, and now they’ll probably give the plane back in five years when it is already scrap metal.”

He then added that the Argentine government is catering to those who have “ran over the Venezuelan people, toying with them to see what they can get out of it.”

He also noted how this Tuesday, workers from the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautic Industries and Services (Conviasa) will march to demand that the Argentine government return the plane.

“Tomorrow there will be a Conviasa march, a march to the National Assembly, demanding that the Argentine government return the plane, stolen by the Fernández government,” Cabello continued.

RELATED CONTENT: Crisis in Matanzas: Venezuelan Delegation Already in Cuba as Third Tank Explodes

All that is being asked is that international norms be respected, added Cabello, suggesting that the Argentine head of state should stay focused on the problems afflicting his own country.

“He’s got enough problems in Argentina, like Milagro Salas, who is locked up,” said Cabello. “He should deal with his own problems.”

Cabello then recalled how Argentina also detained two Venezuelan ships, which it has not returned either.

Condemning the attacks on Palestine

He then went on to condemn the assault and brutal campaign against Palestine, waged by the Zionist Israeli government.

“The Zionist, terrorist, murdering government of Israel” continues to attack the innocent people of Palestine, said Cabello, “and the world doesn’t say anything—the UN, absolute silence.”

“We raise our voices in support of the Palestinian people and we call for the siege to end, the world needs to wake up,” said Cabello.

RELATED CONTENT: Colombia Witnesses One of the Worst Killing-Sprees of 2022

In the last few days, Israel has carried out numerous missile strikes against the population of the Gaza Strip, killing many children.

Saluting Petro’s inauguration

Cabello then saluted the swearing in of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia.

“Gustavo Petro has taken office,” said Cabello. “President Maduro has extended his hand, this has always been our policy.” He went on to note how, in Colombia, drug-trafficking paramilitaries, those responsible for the false positives, are no longer in power.

Cabello emphasized that this change will mark a new period of dignity for Colombia. Similarly, he offered all of his support to the Colombian people and to the government of President Petro.

“Colombia knows it can count on us,” said Cabello. “President Nicolás Maduro has extended his arms, and the PSUV also extends its arms in support.”

He then called on Colombia to stand united and not to fall for the tricks of the imperialists, who always seek to divide social movements: “A divided revolutionary movement is a lost movement, defeated. We must look for ways to avoid this.” Cabello concluded his comments at the press conference by stating that the PSUV will always respect Colombia’s internal affairs.

Diosdado Cabello speaks at a PSUV press conference. Photo: PSUV.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.