On Monday, August 8, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed his deep disgust for the illegal grounding of the Venezuelan state-owned EMTRASUR airplane in Argentina, a maneuver that he described as an attempted “robbery” by the US government.

“We are very angry about what is happening in Argentina, very angry,” said President Maduro during a televised address, “and very indignant about the theft of the plane in Argentina. Enough of the abuses of Venezuela, enough.”

The president noted that “two months have passed since the kidnapping of the Venezuelan and Iranian pilots,” and accused Argentina’s authorities of “doing nothing” about it, despite the fact that these people “have not committed any crime in Argentina, or in Venezuela, or anywhere in the world.”

RELATED CONTENT: US Department of Justice Requests Argentina Seize EMTRASUR Boeing 747

Therefore, President Maduro requested the support of “the social, trade union, and political movements of patriotic Argentina, of Peronist Argentina” for this cause, which he directly associated with the unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed by Washington, which on this occasion are being executed with the complicity of Buenos Aires. Maduro made a similar request on Sunday during a televised working meeting.

President @NicolasMaduro denounced the US attempt to steal an aircraft property of Venezuelan airline Emtrasur that has been illegally retained in Argentina since June. Maduro said the plane was used to transport medicines from China, Russia and India. https://t.co/dqKV2fcpCr pic.twitter.com/xkOzx1EnP7 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) August 7, 2022

Visibly upset, Maduro warned that if the US government did not cease its “persecution” against the state-owned Conviasa airline, he would confront them “with everything.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: London Brazenly Steals Venezuelan Gold (+EMTRASUR Boeing 747)

“We are not afraid of sanctions, or aggression, or US imperialism, whatever face it may have,” said President Maduro.

These statements came within the framework of the announcement of the objectives of the fight against sanctions, which also include the recovery of the gold held in the Bank of England, which London is trying to appropriate. Additionally, the Venezuelan people has been striped of CITGO and Monómeros, the country’s most valuable Venezuelan assets abroad.

“We are going to carry out a big campaign from Venezuela against sanctions, against criminal persecution, for the recuperation of gold in London, and for the rescue and release of our pilots and the Conviasa plane that belongs to Venezuela,” President Maduro said.

This Monday, during his regular weekly address, the vice president of the Venezuelan Socialist Unity Party (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, also railed against the Argentinian government and US sanctions, reminding the Venezuelan people that Argentina is also holding onto two of Venezuela’s ships. The ships were illegally grounded by the government of Mauricio Macri, but the current Argentinian President Pedro Fernandez has done nothing to correct the situation.

(La IguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.