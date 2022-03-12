ALBA-TCP Condemns US Sanctions Against Nicaraguan Officials

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) has condemned a decision of the US government to prohibit the entry of nine Nicaraguan officials to the United States.

ALBA-TCP, through a statement published on Thursday, March 10, condemned the US decision, pointing it out as a part of the unilateral coercive measures implemented by the United States against Nicaragua. The Latin American regional bloc also considers it a smear campaign against the government of President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

In the statement, ALBA-TCP highlighted that Washington is in violation of the United Nations Charter, and urged the international community to condemn the US interventionist policy against the government and the people of Nicaragua.

Los Estados Miembros del @ALBATCP

rechazan el comunicado del Departamento de Estado del Gobierno de

los Estados Unidos de América del 9 de marzo de 2022, en contra de

nueve altos funcionarios nicaragüenses.

Comunicado: pic.twitter.com/BX37yDcYPf — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) March 10, 2022

The ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti remarked that such a measure “is part of Washington’s smear campaign against the legitimate authorities of Nicaragua.” The US government has refused to recognize President Ortega’s victory in the November 7, 2021 elections in Nicaragua, and had claimed that the election was fraudulent even before the elections took place. Featured image: The ALBA-TCP logo. File photo. (Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

