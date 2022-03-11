ALBA-TCP: US Aggression Against Venezuela was for Oil

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Agreement for the Peoples (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, stated this Wednesday, March 9, that the aggression of the United States against Venezuela was caused by oil.

“The aggression of the United States against Venezuela was for oil,” he wrote on Twitter, just days after the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received a delegation from the US government at the Miraflores Palace where the energy issue was addressed.

Llorenti asserted that “the victory of the Bolivarian Revolution, led by Nicolás Maduro, is the victory of authentic democracy and Venezuelan sovereignty.”

In recent years, the United States government has imposed sanctions against Venezuela targeting the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiary CITGO, amongst other coercive measures.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, reiterated his country’s interest regarding the potential supply of energy from Venezuela.

On February 7, Llorenti held a meeting with Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rander Peña, where ALBA-TCP’s agenda “and priorities for the upcoming months” were reviewed.

Featured image: Bolivian diplomat and ALBA-TCP Secretary General Sacha Llorenti. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

