The regional organization condemned the aggression of the US administration towards 23 Nicaraguan judges and prosecutors.

Saturday, July 17, The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) rejected new unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States against Nicaraguan officials.

Through its Twitter account, the regional organization released a statement in which it also condemns the new aggression of the US administration towards 23 judges and prosecutors in Nicaragua.

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA-TCP to Create International Youth Observatory

The member States of @albatcp reject and condemn the new aggressions of the United States administration against the Republic of Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/saks0qKQFJ — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) July 16, 2022

“This new attack continues the unilateral coercive measures that the United States of America has illegally and illegitimately imposed on the government and people of the Republic of Nicaragua, aggression that seek to alter the political and social stability of the country,” reads the statement.

Likewise, the regional alliance raised a call for the international community to denounce this type of aggression “that violates the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations. It also ratifies its solidarity with the people and the government of reconciliation and national unity of the Republic of Nicaragua.”

RELATED CONTENT: Secretary General Reports: Unity of ALBA-TPC Countries Contributed to Combating COVID-19

From Venezuela, Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría stated on the same social media platform that the new sanctions against the Nicaraguan people represent an attack on the sovereignty and independence of the peoples.

Las nuevas medidas coercitivas impuestas por #EEUU contra funcionarios de Nicaragua, representan un nuevo ataque contra la soberanía e independencia de nuestros pueblos. Todo nuestro apoyo al Gobierno y al pueblo nicaragüense, quienes se niegan a obedecer las órdenes imperiales pic.twitter.com/tPqvQV8TAC — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) July 17, 2022

“The new coercive measures imposed by USA against Nicaraguan officials represent a new attack against the sovereignty and independence of our peoples,” wrote Faría. “All our support for the Nicaraguan government and people, who refuse to obey imperial orders.”

(Fuser News)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.