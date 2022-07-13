On Tuesday, July 12, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) announced the creation of the ALBA International Youth Observatory, where the young people of the countries of the bloc will have the opportunity to get training and education.

At the close of a meeting of top authorities of the ALBA-TCP Youth, held by videoconference, ALBA Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti announced that an International Observatory will be created to promote and monitor public policies that support and stimulate research, development and prospective initiatives in political and social areas for the youth of ALBA nations.

"Crear el Observatorio Internacional de la Juventud del @ALBATCP", es uno de los acuerdos de la Reunión de Altas Autoridades de la Juventud#12Jul #AlianzaParaLaVidahttps://t.co/JoyTmhdBQA — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) July 12, 2022

Llorenti explained that the agreement reached between the member countries ratifies that the body will be a flagship for organisation, training and visibility of ALBA’s youth.

First meeting

The bloc will convene a First Dialogue of Knowledge to promote national and international exchange of experiences of young people on issues of emerging economy and post-pandemic challenges.

“This will result in a constant conversation to work and move forward as brothers and sisters in the region, together with the young poeple, and through the dialogue of knowledge that will contribute to training and exchange of knowledge,” said Venezuelan Minister for Youth and Sport, Mervin Maldonado. “ALBA-TCP is revitalised and strengthened.”

RELATED CONTENT: Secretary General Reports: Unity of ALBA-TPC Countries Contributed to Combatting COVID-19

Maldonado also recognised the efforts made by the youth of the ALBA bloc in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and freedom of their countries in the face of foreign interference.

At the meeting, the representatives of the ALBA-TCP countries expressed and ratified their unwavering commitment to protect, promote and enforce human rights of all young people in all their diversity, highlighting their specific needs and paying special attention to women and vulnerable groups, including indigenous youth with disabilities, migrants, and people suffering discrimination.

They also agreed to condemn—at all international forums and digital platforms—the continuation of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the US against Cuba, as well as the US-led policy of intervention and economic sanctions against other nations like Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The bloc also emphasized the need for greater coordination between opinion leaders and youth organisations to create content of interest and support campaigns in each country, on social media such as Twitter.

ALBA-TCP meeting in February 2023

Minister Mervin Maldonado invited ALBA-TCP members to an in-person meeting to be held in Caracas in February 2023, so that “we can evaluate the progress of what was agreed today, and continue to cultivate the fertile ground for the youth of the entire region.”

“On behalf of the people and the government of Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro, I congratulate ALBA-TCP. ALBA Youth is born,” he added.

Final declaration

At the end of the meeting, Executive Secretary Llorenti read out the Minutes of the Meeting of the High Authorities of ALBA-TCP Youth.

#12Julio | Acta de la Reunión de Altas Autoridades de la Juventud del ALBA-TCP#AlianzaParaLaVida https://t.co/QuXswMxK6Z — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) July 12, 2022

The principal decisions of the meeting:

We reiterate the pacifist vocation of ALBA-TCP, promoting the culture and the right to peace.

We ratify unwavering commitment to protect, promote and enforce the human rights of all young people in all their diversity.

We condemn persecution, xenophobia and hatred against young migrants of Venezuelan nationality in the region, contrary to international migration law.

We encourage greater exchange among youth organisations and movements in the member countries of the Alliance.

We agree to create the ALBA-TCP International Youth Observatory.

Venezuela’s proposal

The agreements reached in Tuesday’s meeting were welcomed by Venezuela, as the proposals presented by the country at the meeting of the High Authorities of the ALBA-TCP Youth were accepted. In this regard, Youth and Sport Minister Mervin Maldonado stated that, in order to face the challenges of the new era, it is necessary to create a space made up of youth organizations and movements focused on education, training and mobilisation of the youth of the ALBA nations.

RELATED CONTENT: Sacha Llorenti: ALBA-TCP Summit in Havana Proposed to Strengthen Inclusion and Unity

“The youth reaffirms its fighting spirit and its conviction to defend sovereignty through diplomatic means,” expressed Maldonado. “In this sense we consider it essential to found a space for the exchange of knowledge, collective movements and individualities of the youth of the region.”

He added that the space made up of youth movements “will be conducive to facing the challenges and understanding the evolving national and international reality.”

Minister Maldonado started his speech by pointing out that ALBA-TCP is the political space for the integration and development of peoples, based on multilateralism.

“As promoters of Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy and believers in multilateralism, ALBA-TCP is the appropriate space to renew our Bolivarian project and unify the efforts of the peoples of the Caribbean, South America and Central America, reaffirming this platform as the best integration strategy and form of regional unity of the 21st century,” he said.

For Venezuela, “respect is the guarantee and enjoyment of human rights, with the special right for the youth in the projects of the Homeland, to ensure the greatest sum of happiness, social security and political stability of the people,” he added.

Venezuela’s progress

In his speech, Maldonado highlighted the commitment of the Venezuelan state to provide special attention to the youth, recognizing it as a fundamental sector in the country.

“There are projects aimed at this sector of the society in the political, social, recreational, cultural, sporting, academic and labour areas; efforts that have been violated by the systematic blockade imposed on Venezuela,” he stressed.

In this regard, the minister highlighted the progress made by the Venezuelan government, such as the Gran Misión Chamba Juvenil, with more than 2 million young people registered and incorporated into social policies.

Other voices of ALBA-TCP

Among the representatives of other ALBA nations at the meeting was Aylín Álvarez, member of the Council of State and first secretary of the National Youth Committee of Cuba. She expressed that the meeting was an opportunity for the implementation of economic and social projects of the countries of the bloc.

“It is essential for our young people to play a leading role in the design of government policies,” she said. “The strengthening of ties of communication, solidarity and the implementation of joint actions is imperative for our peoples.”

The Plurinational Youth Director of Bolivia, Kely Aruquipa Arellano, reaffirmed her country’s commitment to the noble causes of the peoples and the project of independence and sovereignty represented by ALBA-TCP.

ALBA-TCP is a regional integration mechanism created in 2004 at the initiative of the revolutionary leaders of Cuba, Fidel Castro, and Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, and is made up of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Grenada.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.