The alliance reaffirms its commitment to all efforts that lead to total peace in Colombia.
This Wednesday, member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) issued a statement welcoming the “resumption of the political dialogue process between the government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) in order to advance a peace process coinciding with the full construction of democracy.”
The aforementioned text indicates that the installation of the political dialogue table in Caracas, after having been interrupted for four years, “constitutes an expression of social justice, peace, and democracy.”
Main Statements After 1st Round of Historic Peace Talks Between ELN & Colombia’s Government
In addition, ALBA–TCP recognized the commitment of Cuba and Venezuela as guarantor countries of the process “in strict adherence to said conditions in a responsible and impartial manner.”
Finally, the alliance expressed its confidence and optimism for the success of the dialogue process and reaffirmed its commitment to efforts that can lead to total peace in Colombia.
