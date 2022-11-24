The WFP agreed with Venezuela to care for one million children in 2023.

This Wednesday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez met with María Dolores Castro Benítez, regional director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Latin America and the Caribbean, to address cooperation agreements concerning sustenance and food.

The meeting was held at the vice president’s headquarters. Also present at the meeting was Laura Melo, representative of the WFP in Venezuela, among other delegates.

The WFP delegation is fulfilling its task of reviewing agreements made in 2021. Recently, Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program.

Sostuve una importante reunión con el Director Ejecutivo del Programa Mundial de Alimentos de la ONU, David Beasley, con quien hemos venido trabajando en planes estratégicos de cooperación y apoyo con este organismo para el fortalecimiento alimentario en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/JNEy5PJhXz — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 22, 2022

During the conference, they evaluated the strategic plan for cooperation and support with the WPF in order to strengthen food security within the country. Venezuela and WFP agreed to expand the current WFP program in the country to reach one million children by 2023.

This program, which began in 2021, directly serves some 430,000 people by delivering take-home food baskets in eight states within Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.