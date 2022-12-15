On Wednesday, December 14, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, declared during a session convened by the National Assembly of Popular Power of Cuba that the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) are the progressive vanguard of the region, and remain standing despite the constant attacks upon them.

“Today,” he stated, “we, the governments and the peoples, the progressive and revolutionary vanguard of Latin America and the Caribbean, are here, present, united, standing, whole and victorious, after enduring conspiracies, aggression, internal and external destabilization campaigns in each one our countries.”

#Noticia 📰 | Presidente Maduro arriba a La Habana para participar en XXII Cumbre del ALBA-TCP https://t.co/qhY0beKM2T pic.twitter.com/rx6fr442nd — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) December 14, 2022

The Venezuelan president arrived in Havana, Cuba, this Wednesday, to participate in the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the ALBA-TCP, and was received by Bruno Rodríguez, minister for foreign affairs of Cuba.

The summit is being carried out in tandem with the commemoration of the creation of the ALBA-TCP. The first steps towards the ALBA-TCP had been taken 18 years ago by the then presidents of Cuba, Fidel Castro, and Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, as an alternative to the US initiative of the Free Trade Agreement of the Americas (FTAA). In December 2005, the US initiative was definitively rejected in the Mar del Plata Summit of the Americas, in Argentina.

“Cuba and Venezuela have united our two revolutions,” President Maduro said, “our peoples, our capacities to tell Latin America and the Caribbean that we must march together.”

President Maduro emphasized the importance of joint action for the integral development of each nation, and urged ALBA-TCP member countries to resume the momentum of ALBA-TCP projects that had impacted the whole region.

“It is what we must emphasize constantly,” he noted. “The need for our space, which was born as an anti-neoliberal, anti-capitalist space, to truly resume the momentum of the great projects that came to impact the lives not only of our peoples, but of millions of the most marginalized people in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

This ALBA-TCP summit occurs in the midst of a coup in Perú, where President Pedro Castillo has been ousted and imprisoned, and the de facto president, Dina Boluarte, has decreed a state of emergency, giving additional powers to the military to suppress the rights of Peruvians protesting in repudiation of the right-wing political and economic elite.

Many analysts expect an ALBA-TCP joint resolution in support of democracy in Peru and against recognizing the de facto government that came to power after the Peruvian Congress—which had already been dissolved—decided to dismiss the democratically elected president of Perú.

