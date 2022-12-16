This Thursday, December 15, the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned the events in Perú against President Pedro Castillo, describing it as a coup d’état.

During the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ALBA-TCP, which began this Wednesday in Havana, Cuba, the arbitrary detention of Pedro Castillo by police officers was condemned, and member states agreed with the arguments of Castillo’s defense that there was in fact no court order against the president at the time of his arrest on December 7, when Congress ousted him from office.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the regional bloc expressed their solidarity with the Peruvian people, who have been affected by a “protracted serious institutional crisis that has generated a series of events that threatens the stability and well-being of the majority.”

“We reject the political framework created by right-wing forces of that country against the constitutional president Pedro Castillo,” reads the ALBA-TCP joint statement, “forcing him to take measures that were later taken advantage of by his opponents in parliament to dismiss him.”

The shared declaration of the regional group established a common stand on various issues, in which they also condemned destabilizing actions through unconventional warfare against the governments and democratically elected leaders of the region, giving as an example the legal case against the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, banning her to run for public office for life, with the clear intention of suppressing her victory in the upcoming 2023 Argentinian presidential race.

This ALBA-TCP summit is being carried out in part as a commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the creation of the regional bloc, as well as being an exchange held in favor of the progress and challenges faced by its member nations.

Currently, the regional bloc is made up of Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Cuba.

The summit was attended by various leaders and heads of government, including: Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro; Bolivian president, Luis Arce; Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega; prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves; and prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, among others.

In addition to the countries that make up ALBA-TCP, through a joint statement, the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and México, condemned the recent political events in Peru that culminated in the arrest of Castillo, violating the popular will that elected him as president on July 28, 2021. The statement labeled Pedro Castillo as President of Perú, thus definitively recognizing him as the legitimate head of state of the South American country.

