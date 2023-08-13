August 12, 2023
Jesús Cejas Arias and Crescencio Galañena are among the 5,577 Cuban victims of the Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983). Photo: Presna Latina.

Jesús Cejas Arias and Crescencio Galañena are among the 5,577 Cuban victims of the Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983). Photo: Presna Latina.