July 3, 2023
A The People's Forum banner showing a map of cuba and the date for a rally in Washington DC, with the cation "Take Cuba off the list of State Sponsors of Terror." Photo: The People's Forum/File photo.

A The People's Forum banner showing a map of cuba and the date for a rally in Washington DC, with the cation "Take Cuba off the list of State Sponsors of Terror." Photo: The People's Forum/File photo.