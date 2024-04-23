Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Venezuelan Superintendency of Banking Sector Institutions (SUDEBAN) reported in a statement that the bank Bancamiga is currently being accompanied and monitored after the arrest of its major stakeholders due to their alleged involvement in the PDVSA-Crypto corruption scheme.

SUDEBAN stated that operations in Bancamiga are being carried out normally under its accompaniment and monitoring to guarantee the rights of users, clients, and bank workers. Bancamiga has grown exponentially in recent years, specifically by providing customers with tools to make international payments in US dollars.

The SUDEBAN statement was published this Monday, April 22, on social media to provide confidence and peace of mind to clients and the Venezuelan banking system since the Public Ministry issued arrest warrants for the De Grazia brothers, who owned the majority of the bank’s shares.

The Venezuelan Public Ministry is filing charges against the brothers Daniel José, Levin Salvatore, and Carmelo De Grazia Suárez for treason. These bankers were arrested on Friday, April 19, by law enforcement agents from the CICPC. They will also be charged with diversion of money, securities, or public property; taking advantage of relationships or influences; money laundering; and association to commit a crime, as stated in arrest warrants 104-24, 104-25, and 104-26.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Bancamiga held the money of businessmen who wanted to do business with PDVSA when the now-detained Tarek El Aissami was in charge of the Venezuelan state oil company. Additionally, Ultimas Noticias sources explained that Bancamiga’s president, Carmelo De Grazia, was sold PDVSA oil barrels at a rate of $43 per barrel and resold them at a higher price in coordination with Samark López and El Aissami.

Samark López was arrested by Venezuelan authorities along with El Aissami. He managed operations with Bancamiga, which is why the bank had international payments due to his ties with the United States, where this businessman was exonerated from a criminal investigation in 2021.

Full unofficial translation of the SUDEBAN statement:

The Superintendency of Banking Sector Institutions (Sudeban), in compliance with its mission as the body responsible for regulating the national financial system, reports to the national community, especially the users, clients, and workers of Bancamiga Banco Universal CA, that the operations of said financial institution are carried out with absolute normality within the legal framework and the rules that govern the functioning of the national financial system.

As is public knowledge, in the last few hours, the Public Ministry—in the course of the investigations it is carrying out in the PDVSA-Crypto case—has issued arrest warrants against representatives of Bancamiga Banco Universal for their participation in this serious corruption scheme.

In this sense, the Superintendency is carrying out a process of accompaniment and monitoring of said institution in order to guarantee its normal functioning, the deposits and interests of its clients and users, and the rights of workers.

Sudeban confirms the complete normality in the operation of the country’s banks and financial institutions.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF

