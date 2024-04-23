This Monday afternoon at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, for a private meeting.

“It is good to see you,” the Venezuelan president said to Khan, who entered the Palace accompanied by a small delegation. “This is the fourth visit,” noted President Maduro.

The Venezuelan head of state made a brief presentation on the situation in Venezuela, regarding the agreements previously signed with the ICC framed in a spirit of complementarity.

In this regard, Maduro said that in the Venezuelan National Assembly, “there is a very good expectation for the [joint] work of complementarity and advice.” The President then commented that Venezuela is in a process of legal renewal “for a total guarantee of respect for human rights.”

Recibí en el Palacio de Miraflores al Fiscal de la Corte Penal Internacional, Karim Khan, en el marco de su cuarta visita a Venezuela para continuar trabajando de manera conjunta y diversos temas de interés común. pic.twitter.com/xpzHsUkZmG — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 22, 2024

The Venezuelan president reminded Khan that the Venezuelan Constitution has the “most complete” chapter regarding the guarantee of human rights. “25 years ago, we took two, three steps forward before everyone else, and now we have considered taking new steps in the face of a totally different situation to combat the threats of today’s world and be able to live up to the demands of the new democratic model that Venezuela is building,” concluded the Venezuelan president.

Maduro told Khan that this is a good time for the visit because it coincides with the process of legal renewal inspired by the thoughts of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, as he further explained.

“As the liberator Simon Bolívar said, we are not North Americans, nor are we Europeans. We are a perfect mix of Africa, Indo-America, and Europe, but we are something new, and our model should not be a carbon copy or a copy,” said President Maduro.

Beauty in diversity.

In turn, Karim Khan, dressed in gray, sitting to the right of Maduro, expressed that “there is great beauty in diversity, united by basic values.”

Khan revealed that his office was surprised in 2021 when the opening of an investigation into President Maduro was announced. “In my office, people expected you to react differently… people did not expect you to react the way you did, you were very open,” added the ICC prosecutor.

“When you are fair, you can open an investigation,” said Khan. “This position of Venezuela is principled. Since you signed an agreement with us, with your own hand, then there is the possibility of complementarity.”

The ICC prosecutor recalled that during his last visit to Venezuela, President Maduro said “something very important, and it was not given enough publicity.” Khan was referring to Venezuela being part of the ICC when signing its statute.

“This statute is not something strange in the Venezuelan case. Venezuela voted for that legislation,” highlighted the Prosecutor, who emphasized to the head of state the need to “move forward together” because “Venezuela has great potential.” Before proceeding to the private meeting, Maduro concluded with “complementarity is the keyword.” At 3:15 in the afternoon, President Maduro said goodbye to the visitor who had other meetings scheduled.

Troubled relationship

Last March, the Venezuelan government condemned the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that rejected the appeal filed by Venezuela against the ruling of the Preliminary Chamber on the alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Venezuelan government (Venezuela I case).

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela, in a statement, called the ICC decision unfounded and motivated by political interests. The ministry condemned the weaponization of the international criminal justice system for political purposes, based on politically motivated allegations of crimes against humanity that never took place in Venezuela.

The Venezuela I case against Venezuela at the ICC dates back to 2018, when right-wing former presidents of several Latin American countries, who formed the Lima Group to attempt to overthrow President Maduro, filed a complaint before the ICC against Venezuela concerning the US-backed coup attempts of 2014 and 2017 and related events.

According to Venezuelan authorities, the allegations, as well as the legal procedure, are filled with irregularities. Venezuela was notified of the legal proceedings two years after they were initiated. The Venezuelan authorities have not been provided with accurate information on the incidents under investigation, and the nation has been hindered in its legitimate right to defense. Despite this, Venezuela has cooperated with the ICC by providing all the information requested.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

