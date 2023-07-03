July 3, 2023
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (left) and Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) during their meeting in Havana on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@PrensaLatina.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (left) and Bolivian President Luis Arce (right) during their meeting in Havana on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@PrensaLatina.