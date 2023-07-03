Bolivian President Luis Arce arrived in Cuba on Saturday to pay a working visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who welcomed Arce in a message on his Twitter account, stated that his visit would continue exchanges on bilateral and international issues.

The two countries are members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and maintain a dialogue that both parties have described as intense since the restoration of the diplomatic relations, which were “frozen” by the de facto Government of Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on March 25, when they reaffirmed bilateral relations of cooperation.

According to Granma, the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora held a meeting in Havana on Saturday, July 1, as part of the tour schedule. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also participated in the meeting on the Cuban side.

In an atmosphere of friendship, both presidents reviewed issues on the bilateral agenda to boost cooperation in areas that had been defined by both during the official visit made by Arce in December 2021. Díaz-Canel thanked the Bolivian leader for the recent donation of food sent by his country in support of the populations affected by the heavy rains recorded during the month of June in eastern Cuba.

Arce arrived in Cuba in the early hours of Saturday morning. Through Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy said: “We received on a working visit the president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, brother Lucho, who was invited by President Diaz-Canel to continue exchanging on bilateral and international issues.”

(Prensa Latina) with Orinoco Tribune content

