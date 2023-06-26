A week of activities in solidarity with Cuba concluded with a march and rally in front of the White House, with demonstrations taking place in more than 30 cities in the US and other parts of the world.

Take Cuba off the List of State sponsors of terror is the name of the campaign that is encouraging this new wave of criticism towards the policies of the current administration of Democrat Joe Biden towards Cuba.

According to Carlos Lazo, an activist who made the journey from Seattle, over a hundred solidarity organizations “shouted loudly, for Biden to hear, to demand Cuba’s removal from the list of terrorist countries, the lifting of the blockade, and the establishment of bridges of love between nations.”

According to Professor Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love movement, they anticipated “a very well attended day, a really nice event.”

On her behalf, Elena Freyre, president of the Alianza Martiana Coalition, came all the way from Miami to demand that it is time to make the president’s promises come true.

The movement, according to her, will not cease until the 243 additional sanctions imposed during Donald Trump’s administration (2017-2021) are lifted at the very least.

En Video 🎞 | Con una marcha y concentración frente a la Casa Blanca concluye hoy una semana de solidaridad con Cuba que tendrá expresiones en más de 30 ciudades de Estados Unidos y en otras partes del mundo 🔗 https://t.co/eaD5jRWTvw pic.twitter.com/DHCJy6OhZK — Prensa Latina (@PrensaLatina_cu) June 25, 2023

Freyre recalled when “Biden stood up and said without hesitation that if he was elected president those sanctions would go away, and he would immediately reverse Trump’s policies towards Cuba with a return to the era of Barack Obama (2009-2017).”

Also arriving in Washington DC from New York was young medical graduate Miledys Guzman, a Latina who fell in love with Cuba during her recent visit to the island.

The doctor, originally from the Dominican Republic, expressed her belief in the prevailing sense of unity centered around the shared goal of ending the unilateral blockade that has been suffocating the Cuban people for over six decades.

Guzman was among the participants last night in an event organized by DC Metro Coalition, where people of different ages used music and prayer to touch the hearts of participants with their message. She said she had “a very spiritual experience.”

Addressing those present, the second head of the Cuban Mission in the United States, Alejandro Pila, thanked the people for their many demonstrations of solidarity and reiterated the illegality and immorality of the designation of his country as a presumed state sponsor of terrorism.

The diplomat emphasized Cuba’s pivotal role in the fight for social justice and its extensive medical collaborations that have reached diverse corners of the world.

The cultural segment was led by the duo Afrodélica and the interpreter Luci Murphy, a woman who considers Cuba as her second homeland.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.