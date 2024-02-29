US President Biden signed a new executive order targeting Cuba and Venezuela this Wednesday. The US administration claims that this order aims to protect data of US citizens.

According to the EFE news agency, Biden signed the executive order to protect personal data of officials or members of the Army from countries that the White House considers “worrisome.”

US sources told the Spanish news agency that the executive order will target countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela.

American citizens deserve peace of mind that their sensitive data – ranging from health and financial data to location records – are protected from countries of concern. Today's signing of our historic data security Executive Order gets us closer to guaranteeing that privacy. pic.twitter.com/rPnHYTQKwR — President Biden (@POTUS) February 29, 2024

In the opinion of the Biden administration, “certain countries consider the personal data of US citizens as a strategic resource and are increasingly accessing it through intermediaries.”

They added that one of the objectives of these nations is to better understand the behavior of the US population, including their consumer habits, to potentially use the information against US interests. The order will be directed at companies that collect data from US citizens.

The US will now prohibit the transfer of genomic information, biometric data, personal health data, geolocation data, financial data, and other types of personal information that is commonly gathered from people from all over the world and used by US corporations. Many of these corporations share this data regularly with repressive US institutions such as the FBI or the CIA.

Personal data includes address, device identifier, medical history, account number, and internet browsing history.

According to the White House, the executive order that Biden signed is the most important action a president has taken in US history to protect US data. However, it makes it clear that it is a policy against independent countries that do not bend to the US global capitalist dictatorship.

In August 2023, the US revealed its plans to control the sale of personal data following a proposal from the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

