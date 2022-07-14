This Tuesday, July 12, former White House Security Adviser John Bolton confessed in an interview with CNN to have “helped” plan coups in different countries. The US diplomat—who held a position in the Donald Trump administration—did not blush to recognize the interference of the United States in the internal affairs of other nations and added that “a lot of work is needed” to overthrow a government and take power from a country.

Bolton’s confession follows the leak of Trump’s contacts with far-right groups in the run-up to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. The former national security adviser was interviewed on CNN to give more details about the revelations of the committee investigating the storm of the US Congress. Bolton said that the assault on the Capitol building was not “something properly planned” but was based on an improvisation by the former president to retain office.

Disagreeing with what was expressed by the also former US ambassador to the United Nations, journalist Jake Tapper pointed out that “one does not have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.” It was there that Bolton defined himself as a specialist in overthrowing foreign governments, maybe affected by the journalist’s statement.

John Bolton is 100% right: Jan 6, which I witnessed, was a low IQ riot that lasted just a few hours – nothing like the coups he has plotted in places like Venezuela, which featured foreign mercs, assassination plots & well-orchestrated, months-long riots. pic.twitter.com/W9sHuxD06T — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 12, 2022

“I disagree with that,” Bolton said, as seen in the video, “as someone who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but, you know, [in] other places, it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he [Trump] did. It was just stumbling around from one idea to another,” he confessed.

A few minutes later, Tapper returned to Bolton’s casual admission about his involvement in international hits. “When we were talking about what he is capable of, what you have to do to plan a hit. You cited your experience in planning hits,” the journalist let slip. “I am not going to go into details,” said the Republican figure, who later did mention the attempted coup in Venezuela against Nicolás Maduro in 2019. At that time, Bolton was no longer part of the North American Executive, although he said that there he saw, “what that was needed for an opposition to try to overthrow a president. The idea that Donald Trump was half as competent as the Venezuelan opposition is laughable,” he compared.

“I wrote about Venezuela in a book, but it turned out not to be successful. Not that we [the US] had much to do with it, but I saw what it takes for an opposition [group] to try and unseat an illegally elected president and they failed,” the former US adviser said repeating the same old script about President Maduro not being the legitimate president of Venezuela.

During the closing of the interview Bolton’s impunity was further exposed: “I feel that there are other things that you are not telling me”, replied the CNN reporter.

“I’m sure there are,” Bolton chuckled.

After these statements, Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, posted some excerpts from the interview on social media platforms, in which he refers to Bolton confessing that he is, “an expert in coups d’etats,” to defend Trump from the events recorded on January 2021 during the so-called Assault on Capitol Hill.

Bolton se autoproclama ante el mundo como experto en golpes de estado fuera de EE.UU., para defender a Trump en su fracasado golpe de estado dentro de EE.UU.: “Los golpes llevan mucho trabajo”, afirma el criminal. Por eso, también fracasó con sus agentes locales en Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/TPDM3JipUc — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) July 13, 2022

“Bolton proclaims himself to the world as an expert on coups outside the US, to defend Trump in his failed coup within the US: ‘Coups take a lot of work,’ says the criminal. For this reason, he also failed with his local agents in Venezuela,” Moncada wrote on his Twitter account.

Russia ask for an investigation

Following the former Security Advisor’s statements to CNN, Russian foreign ministry urged international organizations to investigate Bolton’s participation in the organization of coups.

“I cannot ever recall, a person who held such high rank and was directly responsible for Washington’s international policy, speaking so openly about his participation in the planning of coups in other countries,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, quoted by Prensa Latina.

“They are completely new revelations for a representative of US foreign policy and they require an investigation,” she added.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

