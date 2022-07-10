Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Julio Chávez has called on Venezuela, Russia, Iran and China to strengthen alliances in order to circumvent embargoes and confront war-mongering countries.

“While some countries that bet on the path of war, confrontation, destruction, death are making great efforts to isolate and block us, it is correct—politically and diplomatically—for the countries under attack to get closer together,” said Deputy Julio Chávez, of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in an interview with Sputnik published on Saturday, July 9.

He said that the best and surest way to evade the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US and its Western allies is for countries like China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela to develop a joint agenda that can neutralize the effects of the embargoes.

“Russia, Venezuela, China and other countries are aiming for or directing their efforts to consolidate global peace and everything that contributes to peace… to establish agreements and alliances in order to optimize the use of alternative financial systems,” stated Chávez. “We believe that this should be part of the agenda.”

The deputy stressed that the sanctions policy of the West, led by the United States, is doomed to failure, and added that embargoes, on the contrary, are causing more nations to try to distance themselves from the policy promoted by NATO.

He also pointed out that attempts of the hegemonic powers to isolate independent countries have led to rapprochement among them.

“There are many coincidences between Venezuela and Russia that today bring us closer to a pluripolar, multicentric world; that bring us closer to a common destiny, to a community of shared interests, to an understanding, to the respect for international law, and this, in a way, is being encouraged by those who are trying to isolate us, to destroy us, weaken us,” Chávez said in the interview.

The West, which has been imposing various rounds of sanctions against China, Iran and Venezuela citing a variety of excuses, is now trying to stifle Russia with embargoes over its military operation in Ukraine since late February.

Iran, Russia and China are preparing to carry out a series of joint military exercises in Latin America in a show of force against the US.

In such a situation, states under attack from the US have recently stepped up efforts to create joint mechanisms, including the use of their national currencies instead of dollars for trade among themselves, to circumvent the sanctions.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

