On Friday, July 8, Venezuelan state airline Conviasa announced the cancelation of its direct flights on the Caracas-Argentina route, because it has become impossible to carry out aerial activities with Argentina.

Conviasa pointed out in a statement that authorities of the Ministro Pistarini Ezeiza International Airport of Buenos Aires are “refusing to provide us with aeronautical services.”

#8Jul Informamos a los pasajeros con boletos adquiridos en la ruta Caracas-Argentina que debido la negativa de prestarnos los servicios aeronáuticos en el Aeropuerto Internacional Ministro Pistarini Ezeiza, se nos hace imposible efectuar los vuelos con nuestros aviones pic.twitter.com/eE1KFL50TA — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) July 9, 2022

The Venezuelan airline also announced the suspension of its Caracas-Santiago route, and canceled its flights to Chile.

“We inform passengers with tickets purchased on the Caracas-Chile route that due to the refusal to provide us with aeronautical services at the Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport [of Santiago de Chile], it is impossible for us to conduct flights with our planes,” informed Conviasa.

#8Jul Informamos a los pasajeros con boletos adquiridos en la ruta Caracas-Chile que debido la negativa de prestarnos los servicios aeronáuticos en el Aeropuerto Internacional Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez, se nos hace imposible efectuar los vuelos con nuestros aviones pic.twitter.com/nOJKtv5K2Y — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) July 8, 2022

In both statements, the Venezuelan state-owned airline added that it honors the commitments made to passengers. In this regard, the company stated that it has devised an alternative plan to take travelers to their final destination.

“Conviasa will honor the commitment made to our users to provide the air transfer on the aforementioned routes,” the statement declared. “In order to do this, we designed an alternative air transport plan that will take our passengers to their final destination, making a technical stopover at an intermediate point for transfer to the aircraft that will allow them to complete their trip, in accordance with the provisions of international aeronautical regulations.”

The company will inform passengers of the rescheduling of the flights, which it has been forced to do due to weak governments submissive to Washington that continues to attack the Venezuelan people and the government of President Nicolás Maduro through illegal unilateral sanctions.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

