October 21, 2022
(2014) A French military helicopter flies over the Nigerien town Madama, which served as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies. Photo: Thomas Goisque/Wikimedia.

(2014) A French military helicopter flies over the Nigerien town Madama, which served as a forward operating base for the French, Niger and Chad armies. Photo: Thomas Goisque/Wikimedia.