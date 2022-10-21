October 21, 2022
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sept. 30, 2022. Photo: Sophie Garcia/AP.

