September 14, 2023
Financial Times photo composition showing Gabriel Boric (left), Salvador Allende (top-right), and Augusto Pinochet (bottom-right), in front of a Chilean flag. Photo: AFP/Getty Images.

Financial Times photo composition showing Gabriel Boric (left), Salvador Allende (top-right), and Augusto Pinochet (bottom-right), in front of a Chilean flag. Photo: AFP/Getty Images.