September 15, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro walking next to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after receiving military honors upon arrival in Beijing this Wednesday, September 13, in the last part of his state visit to China. Photo: Feng Yongbin/China Daily.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro walking next to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after receiving military honors upon arrival in Beijing this Wednesday, September 13, in the last part of his state visit to China. Photo: Feng Yongbin/China Daily.