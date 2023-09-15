The first vice-president of Venezuela’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, described President Nicolás Maduro’s state visit to China as “extraordinary,” and detailed it, even before the presidential tour had concluded, as “a success, according to everything that has been signed, all the bilateral agreements made.”

Cabello made the statement this Wednesday, September 13, during episode 446 of his television show Con el Mazo Dando, adding that “it is an extraordinary day of recognition, progress, projects, and proposals, [such as the creation of] special zones for economic development,” speaking on the most representative achievements of the tour.

The PSUV deputy also took the opportunity to highlight that the Venezuelan opposition sectors and representatives of the national right-wing are desperately trying at all costs to minimize the importance of the visit and of the strategic friendship between China and Venezuela.

“Desperation overwhelms them,” said Cabello, at the same time noting that in view of this situation, “I feel like laughing at these people from the opposition, but well, I cannot laugh at them because they have their problems, very serious problems.”

Venezuelan far-right local media and journalists have been trying to diminish the relevance of the visit attempting to spread the idea that it was not successful because President Xi Jinping had not met President Maduro in some sort of lack of understanding of China’s protocol on official state visits. For this reason, many analysts have noted that these very far-right actors must have felt dismay after watching video and photographic footage of the two leaders meeting, which was circulating on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, mainstream media laboratories have launched ineffective fake news about alleged drug scandals related to Venezuela’s leadership plane, as well as disinformation about unusual military deployments in Venezuela. Such fake news is spread by these far-right media outlets in a failed attempt to generate stress among the Venezuelan population, in an attempt to polarize them in view of the upcoming opposition primaries.

Coincidentally, electricity failures were reported all across the Venezuelan countryside this Wednesday, for reasons not yet clarified by the authorities. This created a lot of discomfort and inconvenience among workers, who had their daily commute affected by the temporary suspension of metro and railway systems that rely on stable electricity service.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

