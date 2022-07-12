Beijing, Jul 6 (Prensa Latina) Officials from China and Caribbean countries opened today a joint development center in the city of Jinan (east) with the aim of consolidating and expanding cooperation on fields of mutual interest.

The ceremony brought together officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of Shandong province along with the ambassadors of Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados, plus the chargé d’affaires of Suriname. Following the opening of the center, the parties reported on a Chinese donation of sanitary products to Caribbean countries, a cooperative project with Guyana for training on sea fishing and an international information exchange platform to share development success stories.

The project to set up this center had been announced during the third ministerial meeting of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States back in December 2021.

Qiu Xiaoqi, special representative of the government, told Prensa Latina then that the idea is also to implement the Global Development Initiative presented by President Xi Jinping. and work together to scale down poverty reduction, food insecurity, supply vaccines, boost green growth, industrialization, digital economy and interconnectivity.

(Prensa Latina) by Martin Hacthoun

